Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,108 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.30% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $602,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,221. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.03. The company has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

