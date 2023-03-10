Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $553.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $566.31 and a 200-day moving average of $546.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

