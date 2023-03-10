Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Up 515.8% in February

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 515.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Theta Gold Mines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TGMGF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Theta Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
About Theta Gold Mines
