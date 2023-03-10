Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Up 515.8% in February

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 515.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Theta Gold Mines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGMGF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Theta Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

