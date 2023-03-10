THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.54 billion.

THOR Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

