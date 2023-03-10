Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thorney Opportunities’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.
Thorney Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a current ratio of 27.75.
About Thorney Opportunities
