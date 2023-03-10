Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 206,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 560,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Specifically, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 164.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 24.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 385,827 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after buying an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 296,120 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

