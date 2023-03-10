Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 387,692 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,692 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $55,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 160.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 555.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 29,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $90.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

