Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 4,840 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $37,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

