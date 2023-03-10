Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $36.26 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

