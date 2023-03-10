Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $40.61 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $40,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 530,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,163 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,420 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,167. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $71.13 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

