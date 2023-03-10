Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,810 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $58,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,621,000 after acquiring an additional 193,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

