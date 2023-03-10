Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,160 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.30% of RLI worth $60,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of RLI by 7.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 692,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 11.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,055,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $132.33 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.