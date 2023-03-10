Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 131,673 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Johnson Controls International worth $50,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.6 %

JCI opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

