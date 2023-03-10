Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 25,784 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,784 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $43,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $228.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

