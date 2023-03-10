Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at ATB Capital

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CSFB increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE TWM traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.96. 1,240,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The stock has a market cap of C$406.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

