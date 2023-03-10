Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LCFS. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

TSE:LCFS traded down C$0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409. The firm has a market cap of C$334.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.20. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$9.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.27.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

