Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Up 2,748.9% in February

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 2,748.9% from the February 13th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 70.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 394.6% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 17.9% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,364,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 359,581 shares during the period. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMDI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 7,711,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,319,135. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

