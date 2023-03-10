Titleist Asset Management LTD. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $421.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.27. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

