TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ USCT remained flat at $10.42 during trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,837,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 315,858 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 700,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 3,110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 609,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 590,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

