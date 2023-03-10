Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 41,447 shares.The stock last traded at $73.59 and had previously closed at $69.93.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.49 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $100,029.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,054.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3,836.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 681.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Stories

