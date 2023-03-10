TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $35.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,126,000 after buying an additional 1,921,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $114,229,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TPG by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.95%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

