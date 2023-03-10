TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.