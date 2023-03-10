TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at $429,722.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at $429,722.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 197,500 shares of company stock worth $250,365 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.