Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Rating Increased to Hold at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Transat A.T. stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.22.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

