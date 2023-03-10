Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 140,900 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,900 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Amyris worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Amyris by 109.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $1.12 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amyris Profile

AMRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.