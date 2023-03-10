Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 275 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

