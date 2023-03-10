Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 38.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $988,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,179,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock valued at $239,852,264. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

