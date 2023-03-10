Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of SYK opened at $269.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.