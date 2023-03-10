Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $77.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $76.66 and a 1-year high of $109.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

