Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $776,000 in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGIB stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

