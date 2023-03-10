Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $776,000 in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGIB stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB)
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.