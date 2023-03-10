Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE AB opened at $36.74 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

