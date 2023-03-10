Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) VP Sells $17,892.53 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) VP Aaron Berutti sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $17,892.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,284. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 425,350 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 353,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,188,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 67,481 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

