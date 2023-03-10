Tredegar (TG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.
NYSE:TG opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.95.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.
