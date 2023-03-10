Tredegar (TG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.

Tredegar Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TG opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

About Tredegar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 115,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,655,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,628,899 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tredegar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 176,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tredegar by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.