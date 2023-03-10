Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Update

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trimax Price Performance
TMXN stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,503. Trimax has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Trimax
