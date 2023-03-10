TrueUSD Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $70.95 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,319,076,806 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the [TrustToken](https://hackernoon.com/truecoin-unveils-usd-backed-stable-coin-a-trustworthy-alternative-to-tether-b436610df9bb) asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits.

If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1-to-1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.

Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

TrueUSD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

