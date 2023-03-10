Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 593,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Olaplex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,642,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,330,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OLPX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.