Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 131,481 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Masco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its position in Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

