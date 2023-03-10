Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 70,069 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,069 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Five9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.8% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $58,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $109,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,059.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $58,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,073 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.