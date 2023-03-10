Twinbeech Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,567 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

