Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $4.23 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 154,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.09% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.