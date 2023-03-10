Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $4.46 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,166,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,232,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,784,000 after purchasing an additional 172,261 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 141.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 25,376 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

