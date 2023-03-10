Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 86,395 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,395 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $37.16.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

