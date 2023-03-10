Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 139,454 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 669,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 85.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 5.5 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

