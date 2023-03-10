Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 214,159 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 214,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $34,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $53,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

