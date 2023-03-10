Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 96,470 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.12% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,556,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

