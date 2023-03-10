Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 67.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $121.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

