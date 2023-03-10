Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.71

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 528089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TWST. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.