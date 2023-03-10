Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 271,999 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,999 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $48,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $98.96 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

