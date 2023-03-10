Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $32,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 871.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $434.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.