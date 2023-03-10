Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.40% of MarketAxess worth $33,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.6 %

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $353.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $389.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.22 and a 200 day moving average of $284.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

