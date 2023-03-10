Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $30.94 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $30,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $97,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

